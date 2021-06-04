Left Menu

The first pier of the elevated section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System in the city has been completed near the upcoming New Ashok Nagar RRTS station, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation NCRTC said in a statement on Friday.The Delhi portion of the elevated RRTS section starts from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station and passes above the existing Barapullah Flyover while crossing the Yamuna river to reach New Ashok Nagar RRTS station.

First pier of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor completed
The RRTS is a rail-based semi-high speed, high-frequency commuter transit system with a maximum speed of 180 kmph, which aims to address issues of vehicular pollution and road congestion.

