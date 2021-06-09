Creating a '24-hour city', upgrading commercial core in Delhi - main focus of draft Master Plan

Fostering night-time economy as part of a '24-hour city', revitalising the national capital's commercial core including Connaught Place, and shifting wholesale activities from the walled city, are key focus areas of the draft Master Plan of Delhi 2041.

Prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the draft plan has been put up in public domain on Wednesday inviting suggestions and objections from all stakeholders within 45 days.

Given the rising concerns regarding pollution, shift towards cleaner economies such as information technology (IT), IT-enabled services, knowledge-based and hi-tech industries, entrepreneurial activities, realty market, tourism, hospitality, tertiary healthcare and higher education is envisaged, stated the voluminous draft.

The concept of a '24-hour city' is being promoted through the Model Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2015 as well as the night-time economy (NTE) policy, it said.

The master plan calls for identifying nodes and circuits in the city for continuing work, cultural activity and entertainment at night to attract tourists and locals.

This will improve economic yield by extending the utilisation of work spaces, and safety in the city by promoting a vibrant night life, the draft plan proposes.

Delhi's areas such as Connaught Place and its extension, commercial areas in the Walled City and Karol Bagh have historically played the role of the central business district and continue to have high concentration of commerce, offices, businesses and socio-cultural facilities.

''An area-based improvement approach will be adopted for revitalising the commercial core of the city,'' it says.

Connaught Place and its extension are iconic hubs characterised by heritage and landmark buildings, and a diverse mix of office, hospitality, entertainment, retail and business activities.

An integrated improvement plan will be prepared for upgrade the heritage buildings and public realm.The size of plots as per the existing layout plan will be maintained and no sub-division shall be permissible.

The institutional character of Mandi House, the city's socio-cultural hub, will be maintained and enhanced, the draft stated.

Pragati Maidan, which is currently being redeveloped, is expected to emerge as a MICE (meeting, incentive, conference, exhibition) hub. Adequate provisions for temporary accommodation, hospitality, parking and public spaces should be ensured in the area.

The draft calls for a comprehensive improvement plan to address traffic congestion and parking in Indraprastha Estate, a vibrant hub of government offices and institutions in the city.

Shahjahanabad (Walled City) is a heritage zone in Delhi with concentration of large number of vintage buildings. ''Wholesale activities will be shifted and cultural, retail activities will be promoted in the area. Areas outside the walled city include Paharganj, Sadar Bazaar, Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao for which a regeneration plan will be prepared for these areas,'' the plan states.

The draft says traditional bazaars or other areas of cultural value will be identified and protected as part of the plan. It also proposes an integrated improvement plan for Karol Bagh.

''All warehousing activities and wholesale storage within the old city will be shifted to industrial areas or wholesale markets within a period of 10 years. Concerned local bodies and Delhi government may introduce incentive schemes for facilitating such relocation,'' says the master plan.

It also provides for regeneration of areas in close proximity to the old city such as Sadar Bazaar while permitting warehousing and hotels to cater to the requirements of the local businesses.

Areas around identified transit stations will be developed as high-intensity mix-use nodes and may be developed as high-tech, logistics, hospitality, health and education clusters to cater to regional dependence on Delhi for various facilities, it said.

The DDA will notify areas with high potential for economic growth as business promotion districts (BPD) acting as cyber hubs, clean-tech innovation clusters, medi-cities, edu-cities, MICE hubs, modern logistics hubs among others.

The BPD will have minimum planning area of 10 hectares. Green Development Area (GDA) will also be developed as a hub for green economy, it added.

