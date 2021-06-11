Left Menu

Maha: 88-km Aurangabad-Shirdi highway proposed, says Desai

A new 88-kilometre highway from Aurangabad to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar has been proposed, Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai said on Friday.Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting here, the minister also said the stretch of the Dhule-Solapur highway that passes through Aurangabad district will be completed by August this year.The district administration here has proposed a separate highway between Aurangabad and Shirdi.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:19 IST
Maha: 88-km Aurangabad-Shirdi highway proposed, says Desai
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Subhash_Desai)
  • Country:
  • India

A new 88-kilometre highway from Aurangabad to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar has been proposed, Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting here, the minister also said the stretch of the Dhule-Solapur highway that passes through Aurangabad district will be completed by August this year.

''The district administration here has proposed a separate highway between Aurangabad and Shirdi. This will be 88 kilometres long and we expect the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to build it. Moreover, work orders for the Aurangabad-Paithan highway will be given in October. The completion of the Nagpur-Mubai Samruddhi Corridor may take some more months due to the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said. The minister said Aurangabad city would get 50 MLD additional water per day from March next year due to the completion of a new pipeline project, while land for setting up 45 water storage tanks had also been finalised.

Speaking on the pandemic, the minister said 6.27 lakh out of a target of 32.87 lakh people in Aurangabad had been vaccinated, with plans afoot to start a drive on a wide scale after June 21.

The minister said 57 auditors appointed by the state government had ensured that a cumulative sum Rs 65 lakh charged extra from COVID-19 patients by 15 hospitals was returned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021