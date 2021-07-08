Left Menu

Jitendra Singh allocated 2 new portfolios in cabinet reshuffle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 00:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  Country:
  India

Jitendra Singh was on Wednesday allocated two new portfolios -- the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences --with independent charge after a Union cabinet reshuffle. Singh's predecessor Harsh Vardhan, who held the two portfolios, resigned on Wednesday.

Besides, these two portfolios, Singh is also a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

He is also the Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space.

