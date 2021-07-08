Jitendra Singh allocated 2 new portfolios in cabinet reshuffle
- Country:
- India
Jitendra Singh was on Wednesday allocated two new portfolios -- the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences --with independent charge after a Union cabinet reshuffle. Singh's predecessor Harsh Vardhan, who held the two portfolios, resigned on Wednesday.
Besides, these two portfolios, Singh is also a Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
He is also the Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Department of Space.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Need to develop prototypes for 5 states having high TB caseload: Dr Vardhan
Tobacco control needs to be pursued like mission: Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan applauds medicos for going beyond call of duty to attend to patients
India believes there is urgent need for major reforms in WHO: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Harsh Vardhan slams 'irresponsible statements' on COVID vaccination, says 12 crore doses will be available in July