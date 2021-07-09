4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya near Tura

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Meghalaya on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 1:15 pm about 53 kilometres north of Tura in the state.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on July 9, at 13:16:25 IST, Latitude: 25.99 and Longitude: 90.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 53 km North of Tura, Meghalaya," said National Center for Seismology in a tweet. Earlier on June 18, an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)