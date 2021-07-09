4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya near Tura
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Meghalaya on Friday.
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Meghalaya on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 1:15 pm about 53 kilometres north of Tura in the state.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on July 9, at 13:16:25 IST, Latitude: 25.99 and Longitude: 90.27, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 53 km North of Tura, Meghalaya," said National Center for Seismology in a tweet. Earlier on June 18, an earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the West Khasi Hills of Meghalaya. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meghalaya
- Tura
- West
- National Center for Seismology
- Khasi Hills
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Angry and traumatized, Britney Spears calls conservatorship abusive; Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism and more
Meghalaya HC asks shops, commercial vehicles to display COVID jab status of employees
Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism; EA buys 'Golf Clash' creator Playdemic for $1.4 and more
Courteney Cox admits she once had a crush on 'Ace Ventura' co-star Jim Carrey
Table Mountain wildfire rules out natural causes