Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 08:05 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck 27 km (17 miles) east of Rasht in Tajikistan on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km and was also about 153 km south east of Khujand, Tajikistan, according to the EMSC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

