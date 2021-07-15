WRAPUP 2-More than 20 die in floods in western Europe, dozens missing

At least 19 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing on Thursday as record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, swept away homes, and inundated cellars.

Eight people died in the Euskirchen region south of the city of Bonn, the authorities said. In Belgium, two men died due to the torrential rain and a 15-year-old girl was missing after being swept away by a swollen river. Four people died and 70 were missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said, after the Ahr river that flows into the Rhine burst its banks and brought down half a dozen houses.

Hundreds of soldiers were helping police with the rescue efforts, using tanks to clear roads of landslides and fallen trees, while helicopters winched those stranded on rooftops to safety. One local man fled Ahrweiler after a flood warning was issued at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT).

"I've never experienced a catastrophe where the river burst its banks in such a short space of time," the 63-year-old man, whose name was not given, told SWR television. In Belgium, around 10 houses collapsed in Pepinster after the river Vesdre flooded the eastern town, and residents were evacuated from more than 1,000 homes.

The rain has also caused severe disruption to public transport, with high-speed Thalys train services to Germany canceled. Traffic on the river Meuse is also suspended as the major Belgian waterway threatens to breach its banks. Downstream in the Netherlands, flooding rivers damaged many houses in the southern province of Limburg, where several care homes were evacuated.

In addition to the eight who died in the Euskirchen region, another seven people died elsewhere in North Rhine-Westphalia, several of them in flooded cellars, as well as two firefighters. Video footage from nearby Bad Neuenahr showed cars and trucks strewn across streets and one sport-utility vehicle perched on a fence, a road blocked by wreckage and fallen trees as floodwaters receded on Thursday morning.

"IT'S A CATASTROPHE" "It's a catastrophe! There are dead, missing and many people still in danger. All of our emergency services are in action round the clock and risking their own lives," said Malu Dreyer, premier of the Rhineland-Palatinate.

"I extend my sympathies to the victims of this flood catastrophe." Further down the Rhine river, the heaviest rainfall ever measured over 24 hours caused flooding in cities including Cologne and Hagen, while in Leverkusen 400 people had to be evacuated from a hospital.

In Wuppertal, known for its overhead railway, locals said their cellars had been flooded and power cut off. "I can't even guess at how much the damage will be," said Karl-Heinz Sammann, owner of the Kitchen Club discotheque. State premier Armin Laschet, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor at a general election in September, visited Hagen on Thursday.

The Greens, running second in opinion polls ahead of Germany's federal election in September, blamed the floods on global warming. "This is already the impact of the climate catastrophe and this is another wake-up call to make us realize: this is already here," Katrin Goering-Eckardt, the parliamentary leader of the Greens, told RTL/NTV television.

Weather experts said that rains in the region over the past 24 hours had been unprecedented, as a near-stationary low-pressure weather system caused sustained local downpours also to the west in France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Rainwater draining into the Rhine, where shipping traffic was partly suspended, was expected to test flood defenses along the river, including in Cologne, on the lower Rhine, and Koblenz, where the Rhine and Moselle merge.

More heavy rain was due in southwestern Germany, on the upper reaches of the German Rhine, later on, Thursday and Friday, the German Weather Service said.

