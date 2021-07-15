Temperatures hover below normal in Haryana and Punjab

Left Menu

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.After receiving rains in the past two days, mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the two states on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said. However, heavy rains lashed Karnal in Haryana during the day.According to the Meteorological Department here, Karnal received 49 mm rainfall.

The maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.

After receiving rains in the past two days, mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the two states on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said. However, heavy rains lashed Karnal in Haryana during the day.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Karnal received 49 mm rainfall. Notably, during the past two days, Karnal has received over 300 mm of rain. Karnal's maximum temperature on Thursday dropped by six notches below normal to settle at 28 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, down five notches while Hisar registered a high of 34 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak, which received light rain, settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius, down three notches, it said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal limits.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 33.7 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three below normal.

According to the MeT Department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few to many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days. PTI SUN TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

