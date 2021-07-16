Samsung SmartThings' new service will help you reduce monthly energy bills

Samsung SmartThings has launched a new, first-of-its-kind service within its app that allows consumers to take control of their energy consumption with monitoring, target-setting, and notifications of their Samsung home appliances and HVAC systems, helping them reduce monthly energy bills and carbon footprint.

SmartThings Energy offers your a real-time view of actual energy consumption data, analyses usage patterns, offers cost estimates and energy-saving tips so that you can monitor their usage and control costs.

It also sends you notifications when your devices consume more energy than normal and shares energy-saving tips to help you lower your bills. For instance, when a device is left on while you are away from the home, the interface will send you alerts.

Using the new service, you can easily switch between viewing all of your devices together and viewing individual device consumption and cost estimates.

SmartThings Energy joins other SmartThings services like SmartThings Cooking and SmartThings Clothing Care, which debuted earlier this year. In the future, SmartThings will expand the service beyond Samsung Home Appliances and HVAC products. WWST partners and new partners that specialize in energy management will be added.

"People are spending more time at home and using their appliances more frequently, driving a need for larger capacity and better energy efficiency. Our consumers want to be part of building a better, more eco-friendly tomorrow, and we are proud to help them achieve that vision by offering a more energy-efficient smart home experience," said Chanwoo Park, Vice President and Head of IoT Business group at Samsung Electronics.