Europe floods: search for missing goes on as toll tops 90
The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 90 on Friday, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for.
Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.
In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 30, but warned that the figure could rise further.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported at least 12 dead in the country.
