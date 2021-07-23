Mumbai: Part of vacant building collapses in Antop Hill; no report of injury
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A portion of a vacant ground-plus-five storey building in Antop Hil in Mumbai collapsed at around 8:30pm on Friday, a civic official said.
The official said the eastern part of building number 10 in Punjabi Camp, opposite Hari Manzil, collapsed, but no one was injured as the structure was vacant.
Advertisement
Earlier in the day, a single-storeyed house had collapsed in Govandi, with officials stating that four people had died so far in the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjabi Camp
- Mumbai
- Antop Hil
- Govandi
- Hari Manzil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
In Mumbai, no COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday too due to dose shortage
Union minister Kapil Patil backs demand to name Navi Mumbai airport after local leader
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner summoned by ED in money laundering case
Mumbai: Man arrested for throwing acid on sister-in-law
Mumbai: Eight-year-old boy dies after ceiling plaster falls on him