Left Menu

Mumbai: Part of vacant building collapses in Antop Hill; no report of injury

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:19 IST
Mumbai: Part of vacant building collapses in Antop Hill; no report of injury
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a vacant ground-plus-five storey building in Antop Hil in Mumbai collapsed at around 8:30pm on Friday, a civic official said.

The official said the eastern part of building number 10 in Punjabi Camp, opposite Hari Manzil, collapsed, but no one was injured as the structure was vacant.

Earlier in the day, a single-storeyed house had collapsed in Govandi, with officials stating that four people had died so far in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021