Left Menu

NoC for RRTS metro line under Delhi zoo hasn't been issued: Govt

However, no objection certificate has not been issued by the Central Zoo Authority. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation NCRTC had sent a proposal to the CZA for development of a Regional Rapid Transit System RRTS metro line under the area of the National Zoological Park in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:37 IST
NoC for RRTS metro line under Delhi zoo hasn't been issued: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Zoo has received a proposal seeking permission for development of a RRTS metro line under its area, but a no objection certificate has not been issued for the same by the Central Zoo Authority, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a query in Lok Sabha about the impact of vibrations from metro trains on animals at the zoo if the proposal is approved, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey said, ''The proposal has been received by the National Zoological Park. However, no objection certificate has not been issued by the Central Zoo Authority.'' The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had sent a proposal to the CZA for development of a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) metro line under the area of the National Zoological Park in Delhi. The NCRTC has proposed that 800 metres of the 107km-long Delhi-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) Urban complex RRTS corridor, which is part of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS line, will pass through the Delhi Zoological Park at a depth of 80 feet, according to reports. The Delhi-SNB corridor along with the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut line will provide seamless connectivity in the national capital region by linking cities in the capital's east -- Ghaziabad and Meerut -- to those in the south -- Gurgaon and Alwar. In Delhi, both corridors will originate from Sarai Kale Khan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021