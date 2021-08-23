Vaishnaw completes ‘Jan Ashriwad Yatra’ in Odisha, says state’s rail projects to get priority

Winding up his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the state, Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw Monday said the projects in Odisha are being given priority for speedy construction and early completion.

The Union minister had visited the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Bolangir from August 19 to August 22 as part of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. Recently inducted Union ministers from the saffron party are undertaking such 'yatras' across the country to seek blessings of people as well as to highlight the achievements of the Central government. Vaishnaw reviewed the ongoing projects and traffic facilities with the Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Division before leaving for New Delhi.

During his visit to Bolangir and Kalahandi on Sunday, the bureaucrat-turned-politician had reviewed the ongoing projects with Railway officials there. ''Work on the Khurda Road-Bolangir railway line is being constructed from both the ends for early completion of the project," he said adding that the line construction work from Bichhupalli to Sonepur and from Mahipur to Nuagaon/Dasapalla is going on full swing.

"For completion of the all-important Khurda-Road- Bolangir railway line, we need cooperation from all agencies," he had said.

On the demand for Bolangir -Nuapadarailway line, Vaishnaw said that it will be reviewed at an appropriate level and further action will be taken after examining the feasibility. He also said that the loco overhauling workshop at Norla in Kalahandi district will be given priority.

The Railway minister had interacted with trackmen at Bolangir Railway Station and praised their works, especially during adverse conditions. Vaishnaw had also inspected the ladies' waiting room, interacted with the station master, enquired about the land on the other side of Platform-3 at Bolangir, and reviewed other amenities.

Informing about the purpose of his visit to the region, Vaishnaw said that he moved around the backward KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region to have an idea of the problems. "I have promised to work for the development of the region," he said. Vaishnaw was district magistrate and collector of Cuttack and Balasore in the 1990s. He was later appointed as the private secretary to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Railway minister, who hails from Rajasthan, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2019 with the support of the ruling BJD in Odisha.

