Odd News Roundup: Japanese artist makes life-like cardboard sculptures

Thinking out of the box: Japanese artist makes life-like cardboard sculptures

Using a long pair of tweezers, Monami Ohno delicately places tiny cardboard "scales" on the legs of her sculpture of Godzilla, the giant reptile from the classic Japanese movie. Over the past decade, the Japanese artist has used the unlikely medium of cardboard to create artwork inspired by popular culture, from anime robots to models of tanks and fighter jets, a life-sized gun to a full McDonald's meal.

