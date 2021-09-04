Left Menu

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rains, CM puts administration on high alert

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:51 IST
Goa: IMD predicts heavy rains, CM puts administration on high alert
In a tweet, Sawant also gave out helpline numbers for people to contact in case of any emergency caused by rains. Image Credit: Twitter (@DrPramodSawant2)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said he had directed the administration to be on high alert after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in the state over the next 48 hours.

In a tweet, Sawant also gave out helpline numbers for people to contact in case of any emergency caused by rains.

''In view of the warning issued by IMD, Goa, regarding heavy rainfall in the state over the next 48 hours. I have directed the state administration to be on high alert and to immediately spring into action for taking all precautionary measures and prepare for the oncoming showers,'' the CM tweeted.

