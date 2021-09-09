C'garh: Three members of family found dead in Surguja district, murder suspected

A 50-year-old man, his daughter-in-law and the grandson were found dead with injuries from a sharp-edged weapon in a village in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, police said on Thursday.

It was suspected to be a murder, said a senior official.

The district is located around 300 km from the state capital Raipur.

The deceased were identified as Megharam Sirdar (50), his daughter-in-law Kalawati Sirdar (27) and grandson Chandrika (10), residents of Lenga village under Udaipur police station limits.

Some villagers spotted the bodies of Megharam and his grandson outside their house on Thursday morning while Kalawati was found lying dead inside, said Surguja Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and a forensic team along with a dog squad was also sent, he said.

The woman's husband had died a few years ago.

“The bodies bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon. But the exact cause of death in each case will be known after the autopsy,” Shukla said.

The motive behind what seemed like murder could not be ascertained at this stage, he said.

''Domestic articles were found scattered all over, but it is not yet known if anything was missing from the house,'' the ASP said, adding that investigation was underway.

