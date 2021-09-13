Left Menu

Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; to bring heavy rainfall over central, west India: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:53 IST
Deep depression crosses Odisha coast; to bring heavy rainfall over central, west India: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and crossed the Odisha coast on Monday morning, bringing heavy rains to the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Due to the impact of this circulation, western and central India is expected to receive heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

The IMD said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on September 13, over Madhya Pradesh on September 14.

North Konkan, central Maharashtra is also likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the IMD added.

''Latest coastal observations indicate that it further moved west-northwestwards and crossed north Odisha coast, close to the south of Chandbali between 0530 and 0630 hrs IST as a deep depression with maximum sustained wind speed of 30 knots (around 55 km per hour) and lay centered at 0630 hrs IST over north coastal Odisha, very close to Chandbali.

''It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to weaken into a depression during the next 24 hours,'' the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021