TATA Projects secures order for Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project

TATA Projects Limited, one of Indias fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has secured an order of approximately Rs 2100 crores for Phase 1 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project Northern Port Access Road connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatchur on AH-45.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has secured an order of approximately Rs 2100 crores for Phase 1 of Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project (Northern Port Access Road) connecting strategically important Ennore Port with Thatcher on AH-45. It includes Link Road to Chennai Outer Ring Road from Northern Port Access Road.

The six-laned project will have a total length of 25.38 km which includes a 1.4km bridge over Buckingham Canal and is targeted for completion in three years. There are 26 structures in the project which include eight major bridges, eight minor bridges, two road-over-bridges, seven vehicles underpass/vehicle overpass, and one interchange. It will also include 29.38 km of drains and 41.88 km of retaining wall.

Once completed, this project will reduce traffic congestion and travel time, while enhancing road safety and operational efficiency of highways. The overall quality of life of citizens living in nearby communities will improve and economic growth will receive an impetus.

About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining, and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on time, using world-class project management techniques, and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

