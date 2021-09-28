Left Menu

More rains expected in Mumbai, Marathwada: IMD

The northern parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra will receive more showers on Wednesday as well, he said.Extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours.There is low pressure area of Gulab cyclone now.

More rains expected in Mumbai, Marathwada: IMD
`Extremely heavy rains' are expected at a few places in Marathwada as well as Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday evening.

The forecast came even as at least ten deaths have been reported due to rain fury in central Maharashtra's Marathwada in the last 48 hours. Mumbai too received heavy showers during the day.

K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, "The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan with few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall. ''The northern parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra will receive more showers on Wednesday as well,'' he said.

''Extremely heavy rainfall'' means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours.

"There is low pressure area of Gulab cyclone now. As it is moving towards Arabian sea, its effect on Maharashtra will decrease from Thursday," he said.

