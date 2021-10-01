Maha: 21-year-old tigress 'Priyadarshini' dies in Pune zoo
A 21-year-old tigress, popular among visitors of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park here as Priyadarshini, died on Friday evening, an official said.
It had quit eating for the last few days and died of age-related complications, he said.
The tigress was brought from Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but had been off display here for the past five years due to old age, Zoo Director Rajkumar Jadhav said.
The zoo is now left with four tigers and three tigresses, he added.
