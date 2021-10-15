Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:00 IST
Man arriving from UAE caught with 1.5 kg gold in Jaipur airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested for attempting to smuggle gold into the country after he was caught with a little over 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 73 lakh at Jaipur International Airport on Thursday here, officials said. Accused Ghiya Ram, an Indian national who worked as a labourer with a construction company in UAE's Sharjah, arrived from there in a flight.

During checking, customs officials found his gestures suspicious and questioned him separately.

During checking, gold paste weighing 1,502 grams was recovered from a pocket in his undergarment and under his belt, a customs official said, adding that he was arrested.

Ram said during interrogation that a man met him at Sharjah airport and offered to bear his travel expenses to India in lieu of handing over the gold to a man outside Jaipur airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

