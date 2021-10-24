Satyendar Jain takes part in mega walk to promote physical activity

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 24-10-2021 18:41 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday participated in a mega walk, 'Ayurwalk', organised by the Department of Ayush as a prelude to the sixth Ayurveda Day on November 2, to promote physical activity.

The walk started from Central Park in Connaught Place and ended at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, Karol Bagh. Medicinal plants were distributed to participants and their various benefits were discussed, a statement issued by the health minister's office said.

Jain said that the event is a reminder that people should walk every day.

''In today's comfortable lifestyle, where all the work is done by robots and artificial intelligence, we do not do any kind of physical exercise. This Ayurwalk event is a reminder that we should walk every day,'' he said.

''According to Ayurveda, there are many benefits of walking. In Ayurveda, the right way to initiate physical activities or go for a walk has been told. After lunch, it tells to walk 'SHATPADI' i.e. a hundred steps. Similarly, diabetics have been asked to walk more and more to maintain a healthy lifestyle,'' he said.

Jain advised people to walk two-three kilometres every day.

