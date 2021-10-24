MVA govt performs, doesn't give mere assurances: NCP minister

Maharashtra minister and NCP's state unit chief Jayant Patil has said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government performs and completes the projects instead of giving mere assurances.

He made the statement while talking to reporters on Saturday after reviewing the ongoing work of Lendi dam at Jawhar in the district, where he also held discussions with the people affected by that project.

The Water Resources Minister asked the officials to expedite the process of paying the compensation to the project-hit people and take steps for their rehabilitation. On the occasion, officials told the minister that the construction of the dam started 13 years ago, but got delayed due to various reasons.

They also told him that while compensation of Rs 6.50 crore has been paid to 29 project-affected farmers whose lands are acquired, 95 others are yet to be paid. The officials also told the minister that in order to complete the project, funds of Rs 187 crore are needed. Once it is approved, the project will complete in two years.

