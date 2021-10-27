"The Final COVID19 Solution :Respecting Bat Coronaviruses "

by Ashish Kalra BS(University of Texas, Austin), Masters(Cornell University), MBA(University of Chicago) The Current Pandemic has been devastating, killing over 4.7 million Humans globally. We have spent a considerable time of effort on the origin of COVID19. The Virus has come from an Animal Host (Bat infected). Why not from a Lab ? Most important is #1 rated Computational Biologist, K Andersen who concludes, Virus must have arisen by natural selection, not manipulation''. In Nature, 2020. Anderson summarizes, that the SARS2 Spike Protein is not of the calculated best design, and hence it cannot be ''manipulated''. It has a ''natural origin''.Page & Hinshaw of the WSJ repeatedly highlight the ''Animal Origin of the Virus''. Additionally, the symptoms of '' ''acute respiratory syndrome'' are exactly identical to SARS & MERS. After a careful study of Animal Viruses over the last 100 years, I have reconfirmed backed by scientific evidence that Bat Coronaviruses (as shown below) have caused the Hendra Virus (Horses), Nipah Virus (Pigs),Ebola (Bats), MERS (Camels), SARS (Civets) &now COVID19 (Pangolin/Badgers) at various points of time over the last 50-60 years. (Also refer to ''Clash of 2 Ecosystems'', Times of India, Aug 2 & my recent Book, ''The Killer Bat'', Kalra, 2021). These Viruses are then transmitted to Humans, when Humans consume these Bat infected Animals. Examples of this are the Asian Flu Pandemic (1957-58),caused by Human Consumption of Ducks (Source : CDC) when over 1.1 million people were killed, the Deadly SARS Virus (Human consumption of Civets, 2002, China : Source : Roos, '' Nature 2020''). The Civet is a 4 legged Mammal found in China, resembles a leopard to some degree.Same with the MERS Virus (Human Consumption of Camels; Source : WHO& CDC), which originated in Saudi Arabia and spread to 27 Countries . Here also the Virus originated in Bats, and spread to Camels, when then spread to Humans on Human Consumption of Camels. Deadly SARS Virus spread to 32 Countries in less than a month. The spread and pathogenesis of COVID19 is very similar and nearly identical to that in SARS. Different Animal (Pangolin/Ferret Badger ; Source : Page, Hinshaw, WSJ Feb 21) this time. Same conclusion. a) ''The Furin Cleavage Site'': At the heart of these Bat Coronaviruses is a ''Furin Cleavage site'' which is present in all Coronaviruses (Wao, Zhang : Stem Cell Medicine,2020) , which activates a protease enzyme called ''furin'' which hijacks a protein in our cells. This Furin Cleavage site takes various forms in different Animals, but are caused by Bat Coronaviruses For example, in COVID19, it has a RBD that binds with high affinity to the Human ACE2 receptor, that hijacks the protein in our cells. The Furin Cleavage site is key in ''amplification of the virus''. SARS-COV2 has a polybasic insertion (PRRAR) at the S1/S2 cleavage site that can be ''cleaved by furin''. Similar action as far as the Furin Cleavage Site in the SARS Virus(Civets).Similarly, an analogous ''cleavage motif'' was present at the S1/S2 of the Spike protein for MERS(Camels) (Weber, Scientific Reports 16597). This spike protein enables MERS(Camels) like Coronaviruses from Bats to infect Human cells. Same in the case of the Nipah Virus (caused by Human Consumption of Bat infected Pigs) as well. A multi-cleavage peptide in the ''Nipah Virus'' F Protein (Bat infected Pigs) impairs protolytic processing (Diedrich,PMID 19665506). Similar for the Hendra Virus (Horses). This Furin Cleavage site acts when Humans eat these respective Animals.This ''Furin'' hijacks the protein in Human Cells, multiplies and ultimately causes death in Human Beings. These Furin Cleavage sites are designed to ''amplify'' the virus' high infectivity, and becomes deadly when Humans consume these Animals. Further and importantly, these Bat Coronaviruses also spread to Domestically reared Animals like Cattle, Pigs and Chicken (Stanley Perlman & Fehr, PMID 25720466). They cause ''fatal'' diseases like Entiritis in Cattle & Pigs, Respiratory diseases in Chicken, which get transferred to Humans on consumption & and can lead to Death in Human Beings. For example, recently, over 7mn Chickens were culled in Europe recently (potential spread of H5N8 virus from Chickens to Humans). Further, 800,000 Chickens were slaughtered in Russia because of the H5N8 Virus. China reported the H10N3 virus; spread of virus again to Humans. Even when the Chicken is cooked, the virus gets transferred to Humans(Source : COVID19 : Deborah MacKenzie). Gorman of the New York Times describes this aptly in ''A New Bird Flu jumps to Humans''(New York Times, April 21). b) Human Beings & Animals are Different Ecosystems : In ''Clash of 2 Ecosystems'' (Times of India, Kalra, Aug 2).I illustrate the mechanics of [(Animal-Human) + (Human-Human) raise to N transmission] with illustrations from The Asian Flu Pandemic (Ducks, 1958), SARS (Civets, 2002); MERS (Camels, 2012) and now COVID19 (Pangolin/Badgers).These Viruses transfer from Animals to Humans and then there is transmission Human to Human. The Bat plays the role of a ''Killer Bat'' from a Human perspective as these Bat Coronaviruses cause Deadly viruses and the Current Pandemic as well. But the Bat is also a ''key integral part'' of the Animal Ecosystem - they pollinate over 500 flowers and ''eat deadly mosquitoes'', which cause harmful diseases to Humans. Thus, Bats play an important role in protecting the Animal Kingdom from encroachment by Human Beings. Furthermore, Animals are able to absorb these Bat Coronaviruses. Humans cannot absorb these Bat Coronaviruses because of the Design of the Furin Cleavage Sites. In a nut shell, Humans are not designed to eat Animals. Its like mixing Oil & Water, you cannot. Similarly, when Cannibals eat Human Beings, they get Brain Disease. Net net, Humans cannot encroach on the Animal Ecosystem. c) ''Design of Human Beings is Vegetarian'': Finally, what we have to bear in mind is that Human Beings are designed to be ''Vegetarian'', and not Carnivores. Human Beings do not have Canine teeth like Carnivores to tear flesh, have much smaller kidneys than Carnivores, who have larger kidneys to flush out poisonous meat. Human Beings have much larger intestines like Herbivores, unlike Carnivores which have much smaller intestines. Lastly, Herbivores including Human Beings have much lower levels of hydrochloric acid ; Carnivoreshave high levels of hydrochloric acid to digest meat. Net net, The Design of Human Beings is ''Vegetarian'' , and is similar to Herbivores.To conclude, the ''Furin cleavage site'' facilitated by Bat Coronaviruses ensures and protects Animals from Human Consumption. Similarly, when Cannibals eat Human Beings, they get Brain Disease. The Panacea to get out of this Pandemic and to prevent Future Pandemics is to ''Disrupt the Animal Food Chain''. We will have to adopt a Plant Based Diet and Lab Based Meat (3 year migration path). Period. Islands like Samoa & Salomon Islands which follow mainly Vegetarian Diets are an important reinforcement point in leadership of a ''Zero Covid regime''. A Tipping Point is when a ''series of negative actions act together''. The negative actions has been killing & eating Animals. Pandemic 2020 is this Tipping Point. d) ''Why Plant Based Diets are Critical ? ''Lastly, Reputed Cleveland Clinic Cardiologist, Dr Esselstyn's world class research on the criticality of a Plant Based Diet in arresting all forms of ''Coronary Disease'' (pls read ''Preventing and Reversing Heart Disease'', Penguin Group). There is a science behind it. Plant based Diet induce the Endothelial Cells to produce Nitric Oxide (1998 Nobel prize awarded to Furchgott, Murad) which is critical in preventing Cardiovascular Disease. This is KEY among other things. Also frequent citations of cases of Colorectal Cancer as a result of ''Red Meat consumption'' are reinforcements of this argument. This is the Design of Life. The Human Body is Designed to be Vegetarian.

