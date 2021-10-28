Left Menu

Delhi govt launches chatbot, website to boost citizen participation in fight against pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a chatbot and website to facilitate peoples participation in the fight against pollution.Talking about Paryavaran Saathi chatbot, Rai said people can share the steps they are taking to fight pollution on WhatsApp number 9650414141 -- and they will be awarded points.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 16:53 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a chatbot and website to facilitate people's participation in the fight against pollution.

Talking about 'Paryavaran Saathi' chatbot, Rai said people can share the steps they are taking to fight pollution on WhatsApp number – 9650414141 -- and they will be awarded points. The top 100 performers will be honoured, he said.

''They can share the steps they are taking at their level to fight pollution. For instance, if they are using public transport, they can share pictures and if they are forming nukkad teams to fight pollution, they can tell us," Rai said.

"They will be awarded points on the basis of their initiatives… 100 people will be shortlisted and honoured,'' he told reporters.

The chatbot has been made in partnership with UNICEF, Rai said.

Meanwhile, the one-stop website – www.delhifightspollution.in – will let visitors know about the pollution levels in the national capital and the steps they can take to control various types of pollution, Rai said.

