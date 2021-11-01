CM Bommai launches programme offering door delivery services including ration

(Eds: adds details) Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday kick-started a Janasevaka programme offering 58 services, including ration at subsidised rates, at the doorstep in all the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru urban districts and they include 198 municipal wards.

Bommai said the scheme would be implemented throughout the State from January 26.

''Through this Janasevaka scheme, the government will reach the doorstep of every house. Under the programme, various services such as caste certificate, property Khata certifcate, old age and widow pension schemes will be provided,'' he told reporters after launching the programme at Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

Along with Janasevaka, he also started 'Janaspandana' integrated public grievances redressal system, 1902 helpline number, a mobile application and a web portal and 30 online services of the transport department.

Arrangements have been made that ration under the public distribution system is delivered at the doorstep, Bommai said.

''Ours is a pro-people government, which is reaching the doorstep of individuals. People's faith in democracy strengthens when these essential services directly reach the citizens,'' he said.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said a pro-people government is possible with schemes like 'Janasevaka' and 'Jana-Spandana'.

Terming Monday as a turning point in the history of the State administration, Bommai said, ''A public-oriented government is possible on when the rulers and those running the administration have a clarity about their duties and responsibilities.'' He said the Janasevaka programme is a proof that his administration revolves around people and their development.

The Chief Minister also went as 'Janasevaka' to the doorsteps of citizens in Malleshwaram and delivered several citizen services. This symbolic delivery of citizen services by the Chief Minister also marked the beginning of the 'Janasevaka' project in 198 wards belonging to 27 Assembly constituencies within BBMP limits of the city. On the occasion, Chief Minister walked by foot to the doorsteps of 10 homes on the fourth and fifth main roads of Rajamahal Guttahalli in Municipal Ward-64 and delivered residential certificate, income and caste certificates, property khata, widow pension, labour card, senior citizen card, Aadhaar card and Ayushman Health Card.

The government officials said Bommai was supposed to go riding on a bike but due to the large gathering of crowds, he, along with Minister of Higher Education Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana who is an MLA from Malleshwaram, walked up to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

Learning that the Chief Minister was walking down bylanes of their area, people came on their terraces in huge numbers to see him. They also showered flower petals.

After delivering services on two roads, the Chief Minister savoured samosa with coffee.

An official press release said 'Janasevaka' would enable the delivery of over 58 services belonging to eight departments.

It said 'Janasevakas' wearing specially designed T-shirts riding on two-wheelers would deliver services at the doorsteps of citizen. A fee of Rs 115, excluding service fee, would be charged for those availing themselves of this service.

The initiative would save time and help avoiding people running from pillar to post to get their work done in the government offices. This is especially to benefit senior citizens and physically challenged people.

