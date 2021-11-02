Denmark, UK to invest $130 bln by 2030 to fight climate change
02-11-2021
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday Nordic and British pension funds would invest $130 billion by 2030 to fight climate change.
Denmark said $75 billion of the funds were new commitments.
