TCI forms joint venture with Mitsui

Transport Corporation of India on Tuesday said its subsidiary TCI Cold Chain Solutions has entered into a joint venture with Mitsui to meet the country's growing demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions.

The company in a statement said TCI CCS has a handling capacity of up to 10,000+ pallet positions across the entire temperature range (-25 to +25 degrees Celsius) in major cities across India. This is in addition to TCI Group's 12 million square feet of warehousing space and handling capacity, it added.

According to the statement, Mitsui's investment in TCI's cold chain business builds on over two decades of cooperation between the two companies, dating back to the joint founding in 1999 of Transystem Logistics International Pvt Ltd.

Vineet Agarwal, managing director of TCI, said, "We look forward to joining forces with Mitsui - a familiar and trusted partner - in our cold chain business''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)