Britain's COP26 head calls on nations to show "can-do" spirit
Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma, called on nations on Friday to do more to get an agreement on tackling climate change over the line, saying countries need to show a "can-do" spirit. "We have made a lot of progress," Sharma told the summit in Glasgow, adding there had been some movement on climate finance.
"We have come a long way over the past two weeks and now we need that final injection of that can-do do spirit which is present at this COP so we get this shared endeavour over the line."
