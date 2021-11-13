Left Menu

Maha: Karjat declared garbage-free city by Centre

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The municipal council of Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district has been declared a garbage-free city by the Central government, an official said on Saturday.

The Karjat Municipal Council has been given a three-star rating by the agency appointed by the Centre to survey waste management in towns under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, chief officer Dr Pankaj Patil said. In Karjat city, wet garbage is collected separately from each household, using which biogas is produced, the official said, adding that compost is also produced and electricity generated from biogas is used in street lights.

Moreover, dry garbage is used in the making of paver blocks, which are utilised for road construction, he said.

Apart from this, the civic body ensures that public spaces such as vegetable and fish markets are cleaned twice a day, the official added.

