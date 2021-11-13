Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation reclaims encroached land worth Rs 20 cr

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation freed its land, spread over 3,500 square metres and worth Rs 20 crore in Makanpur village, from illegal encroachment on Saturday, civic officials said.

The land was allegedly grabbed by the locals who had carried out some temporary constructions on it, they said.

The officials had instructed the locals to vacate the land three days ago.

Upon getting a complaint regarding grabbing of the land belonging to the Land Management Committee (LMC) of the civic body, an inquiry was initiated. The probe team found that 3,540 square metre of land was illegally occupied and temporary construction was carried out on it, Ghaziabad Municipal Commissioner Mahendra singh Tanwar said.

The civic body had allotted this piece of land for the hospital to the health department and construction was underway on a portion of the government land.

The locals who were vacated from the government land raised slogans against the civic body, opposing its bid to remove the encroachment, said Tanwar.

The reclaimed land will be handed over to the health department for constructing a hospital, he said.

