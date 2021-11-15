Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers to help rain-hit people in Kerala

Please take care and follow all safety guidelines, he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Congress workers to help the people affected by heavy rains in Kerala.

Gandhi, who is Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala, also asked those affected to follow safety guidelines.

''Our brothers and sisters in Kerala are braving heavy rains. I appeal to Congress workers to help in every way possible. Please take care and follow all safety guidelines,'' he said on Twitter.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Kerala on Monday affecting Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts the most, resulting in the death of three people and widespread damage to property. The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasarago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

