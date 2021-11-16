Left Menu

Iranian helicopter came close to U.S. warship- Pentagon

An Iranian navy helicopter came close to a U.S. Navy warship in the Gulf of Oman and circled it three times in an incident that ended without an impact on U.S. operations, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 01:44 IST
An Iranian navy helicopter came close to a U.S. Navy warship in the Gulf of Oman and circled it three times in an incident that ended without an impact on U.S. operations, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Iranian helicopter came within 25 yards (75 feet) of the Essex warship.

"It's dangerous because it could lead to miscalculations," Kirby said. He did not specify when the incident took place.

