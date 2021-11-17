Left Menu

Maha: Fire at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:29 IST
Maha: Fire at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai; no casualties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at Mathadi Bhavan in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

Three fire engines have been pressed into service to battle the blaze that broke out around 2.30 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

On being alerted about the blaze, fire engines from Nerul, Vashi and Kopar Khairne fire stations and jawans rushed to the scene, he said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained and the firefighting operations are underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021