Maha: Fire at Mathadi Bhavan in Navi Mumbai; no casualties

A fire broke out at Mathadi Bhavan in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

Three fire engines have been pressed into service to battle the blaze that broke out around 2.30 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

On being alerted about the blaze, fire engines from Nerul, Vashi and Kopar Khairne fire stations and jawans rushed to the scene, he said, adding that no casualties have been reported.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained and the firefighting operations are underway, the official added.

