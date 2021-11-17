Left Menu

Peeved by deaths in back-to-back road accidents in Kolkatas Chingrighata area, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the police to carry out their duties properly and ensure that no mishaps take place in that place in future.

Mamata asks police to carry out duties properly to prevent accidents
Peeved by deaths in back-to-back road accidents in Kolkata's Chingrighata area, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the police to carry out their duties properly and ensure that no mishaps take place in that place in future. She said accidents happen in Chingrighata as commissionearate of police in Kolkata and neighbouring Bidhan Nagar are locked in a battle of ego and shrug off their responsibilities. ''Why are there road accidents every day in Chingrighata area? Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Police pass the buck. Why will the common people suffer because of the ego of the two forces? I have asked the DGP and the CP this morning (to look into the matter),'' Banerjee said during an administrative meeting held here in North 24 Parganas district.

The CM asked both the forces to sit down and settle the confusion over jurisdiction.

''These back-to-back accidents should not have taken place. We are constructing a foot over bridge on the EM Bypass area (in Chingrighata),'' she added. Chingrighata is an accident-prone area. At least two persons were killed and eight others injured in two road mishaps there in the past one week.

