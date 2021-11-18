Development work of 6-lane access-controlled highway from Spur to Haridwar sanctioned: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the development work of the six-lane access-controlled highway from Spur to Haridwar through the Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic Corridor has been sanctioned under the hybrid annuity mode in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with a budget of Rs 2,095.21 crore.
In a series of tweets, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said he has sanctioned the widening and strengthening work of NH-334A to two lanes with a budget of Rs 227.06 crore in Uttar Pradesh.
Gadkari said the improvement and upgradation work of NH-227A (near Sikriganj to Barhaiganj) to two lanes with paved shoulder under the EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) mode has also been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 403.36 crore.
