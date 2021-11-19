Man in Odisha gets 10-yr jail for raping minor
PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:48 IST
A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Friday for abducting and raping a girl four years ago.
Phulbani Pocso judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a penalty of Rs 18,000 on Achyuta Sahu.
The man had kidnapped the minor near her house on the pretext of buying her sweets from a market on August 3, 2017, and took her to an under-construction building and raped her, according to the prosecution.
