Man in Odisha gets 10-yr jail for raping minor

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Kandhamal district sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Friday for abducting and raping a girl four years ago.

Phulbani Pocso judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a penalty of Rs 18,000 on Achyuta Sahu.

The man had kidnapped the minor near her house on the pretext of buying her sweets from a market on August 3, 2017, and took her to an under-construction building and raped her, according to the prosecution.

