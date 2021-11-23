Amazon to cut down plastic packaging in Germany
- Country:
- Germany
Amazon says it plans to cut the use of plastic packaging in Germany following complaints that the online retailer is contributing to growing mountains of waste.
The company said Monday that its German logistics center will replace all single-use plastic packages with paper-based bags or cardboard boxes by the end of the year.
Exceptions are possible when third-party sellers provide products in packaging that can be relabelled for delivery, and when couriers are asked to leave products in outdoor locations during rainfall, the company said.
Environmental groups in Germany have long urged Amazon, as one of the biggest online retailers, to lead the way in reducing unnecessary waste.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's next government can count on "up to 10 bln euros" more in tax revenues per year - sources
German coronavirus infection rate hits highest since pandemic began
German COVID infection rate at new high as vaccinations slow
Taliban welcomes Germany's decision to reassess relations
Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'