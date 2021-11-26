Chief secretary in AAP govt Vijay Dev appointed as election commissioner of NCT of Delhi

Chief Secretary of the Delhi government Vijay Dev has been appointed as the election commissioner of the NCT of Delhi for conducting the municipal corporation polls in the city next year, according to an official notification.

Dev's appointment by the Lieutenant Governor will be effective for a six-year term from April 21, 2022, the notification issued by the urban development department said on Thursday.

''In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 7 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), as amended by the Act 67 of 1993 and Delhi Act 12 of 2011, the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to appoint Shri Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS, as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi w.e.f. 21.04.2022,'' the notification read.

He will be responsible for ''superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of the electoral rolls and conduct'' of all elections to the municipal corporations of Delhi, it said.

Dev will hold the office of election commissioner for a term of six years from the date on which he assumes charge or till he attains the age of 65 years, the notification said.

