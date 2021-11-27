Left Menu

Windstorm Arwen hits NE England, cuts power for tens of thousands of Britons

Gusts of 98 mph hit Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, north-eastern England, according to the Met Office, which said amber and yellow warnings remained in place on Saturday across much of the country. "Many roads remain closed so please only travel if absolutely necessary," it said on Twitter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 13:37 IST
Windstorm Arwen hits NE England, cuts power for tens of thousands of Britons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tens of thousands of people across Britain were left without power overnight as Storm Arwen brought strong winds that gusted up to nearly 100 miles per hour (160 kph) parts of the country. Gusts of 98 mph hit Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, north-eastern England, according to the Met Office, which said amber and yellow warnings remained in place on Saturday across much of the country.

"Many roads remain closed so please only travel if absolutely necessary," it said on Twitter. More than 55,000 customers in the Northumberland, County Durham, and Tyne and Wear areas experienced power cuts, the Northern Powergrid said. Engineers were also working to restore supplies in Scotland and southern England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
3
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India
4
SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 lakh cr or 6% of GDP

SBI Disaster Report: Since 2001, the natural disaster losses reel at Rs 13 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021