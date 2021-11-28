Left Menu

At least 3 people dead during first winter storm in UK

Three men one in each of those parts of the UK died as trees were blown over.The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.Storm Arwen has delivered some dangerously strong winds overnight, with gusts in excess of 90 mph recorded, the Met Offices chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said.

At least three people have died in the UK after the year's first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).

The storm, which was named Arwen by the country's Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early Saturday. Three men — one in each of those parts of the UK — died as trees were blown over.

The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.

“Storm Arwen has delivered some dangerously strong winds overnight, with gusts in excess of 90 mph recorded,'' the Met Office's chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said. “The strong winds will move south across the UK through the day, gradually weakening.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

