Two beggars found dead; suspected to have died of cold

The bodies of two beggars were found, one in Khatoli town here and another in neighbouring Shamli district, with the police suspecting that they have died due to cold weather.The first body, that appeared to be of person in his forties, was found in nearby Khatoli town. The body bore no marks of injury and it appears he died of cold, police said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-11-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 11:49 IST
Two beggars found dead; suspected to have died of cold
The bodies of two beggars were found, one in Khatoli town here and another in neighboring Shamli district, with the police suspecting that they have died due to cold weather.

The first body, which appeared to be of the person in his forties, was found in nearby Khatoli town. The body bore no marks of injury and it appears he died of cold, police said. The body has been sent for post mortem.

The other body was found in the veranda of a powerhouse in the Shamli district, the police said, adding it appears he died of cold. The deaths come as the winter season has begun in northern India even as local authorities have come up with night shelters for homeless people, and are distributing blankets to the needy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

