Canada's British Columbia, hit by bad floods, says more heavy storms expected

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 01-12-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 01:17 IST
The Canadian province of British Columbia, trying to recover from massive floods and mudslides, is facing more heavy storms, public safety minister Mike Farnworth told reporters on Tuesday.

Farnworth said crews were working to shore up dikes and dams. Heavy rain earlier this month triggered landslides that killed four people and caused billions of dollars of damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

