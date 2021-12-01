Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Varanasi nearing completion, says its architect Bimal Patel

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Varanasi is nearing completion and the original structure of the temple has not been tampered with while developing the site, the architect of the project Bimal Patel said on Wednesday.

Addressing a webinar, he said apart from beautifying the area, tourist facilities have been enhanced.

''The project includes the construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia Gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others,'' Patel said.

About 70 per cent of the 5.50 lakh sqft area of the project have been kept for the green cover, he said, adding, ''We worked towards fulfilling the prime minister's vision of reorganising the temple premises to restore its grandeur.'' Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said that the project has been developed over 5,000 hectares of area. It has decongested the temple complex which was earlier surrounded by buildings on three sides, he said. ''The project will connect the two things Varanasi is well known for, one is the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the other is the Ganga river.'' Giving out the details of the project, Agarwal said with the organised and dedicated efforts of both the Centre and the state governments, despite the two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process is being completed in record time with utmost transparency.

''To start with, the Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board (KVSADB) was entrusted with the task of planning and execution of the project. The project was taken forward on a war-footing right from getting the properties vacated to compensating the owners,'' the divisional commissioner said.

''The project was executed transparently, as a result of which it faced no litigation,'' he said. Forty ancient temples were found following the demolition of buildings around the main temple. These centuries-old temples which were earlier hidden are now visible. They will be preserved and opened to the public, Agarwal said.

Another area of concern was a direct link between Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Ganga river. Now with a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, one can reach the temple premises within minutes, without going around in the lanes, he said.

