Areca, coconut prices

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:59 IST
Mangaluru, Dec 8 (PTI): Following are areca and coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,500 model Rs 51,000 New Supari : Rs 37,500 to Rs 43,500 model Rs 42,000 Koka : Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 model Rs 37,500 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

