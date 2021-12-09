Left Menu

Macron: Carbon border adjustment mechanism key to EU climate strategy

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:29 IST
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday a carbon border adjustment mechanism would be central to the European Union's climate transition strategy.

Macron also told a press conference that France would use its rotating presidency of the European Council in the first half of 2022 to advance work towards banning imports of soya, coffee, timber and cacao that cause deforestation. (Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich)

