Macron: Carbon border adjustment mechanism key to EU climate strategy
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 21:29 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday a carbon border adjustment mechanism would be central to the European Union's climate transition strategy.
Macron also told a press conference that France would use its rotating presidency of the European Council in the first half of 2022 to advance work towards banning imports of soya, coffee, timber and cacao that cause deforestation. (Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Richard Lough
- Emmanuel Macron
- European Union's
- French
- European Council
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ArcelorMittal launches 5G Steel network to test new industrial use cases in France
Indo-Pacific region priority for France's EU presidency - foreign minister
Indo-Pacific a priority for France's EU presidency, foreign minister says
Gunshots fired again at police in France's Martinique - media
India, France naval drill demonstrated top performance levels in anti-submarine, anti-ship warfare, says French Ambassador