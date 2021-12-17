Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

NASA has assigned two astronauts for its SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2023 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, with additional crew members to be assigned as mission specialists in the future.

This space trip will be the fourth for Bowen who has logged more than 40 days in space, including 47 hours, 18 minutes during seven spacewalks. On the other hand, this will be Hoburg's first trip to space. The duo, along with other international crew members, will join an expedition crew aboard the space station.

