Cold winds sweep Rajasthan, minus 3.3 deg C in Fatehpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-12-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 10:34 IST
Cold winds from the country’s northern parts swept Rajasthan as minimum temperatures in Fatehpur and Churu dropped below the freezing point, a meteorological department official said on Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday night dropped by one degree Celsius across the state, the official said and added that the department has issued a cold wave warning for many parts of Rajasthan.

The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur in Sikar and in neighbouring Churu it was minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological (MeT) department.

Nagaur recorded a minimum night temperature of 0.3 degrees Celsius, Sangaria and Sikar each recorded 0.7 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara 1 degree Celsius, Ganganagar 1.1 degrees Celsius, Pilani 1.9 degrees Celsius and Chittorgarh 2.7 degrees Celsius. The MeT department said the minimum in most of the districts of the state has dipped below five degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded between 13.5 degrees Celsius to 24.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

State capital Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night.

The department has issued an 'Orange alert' for severe cold wave conditions in many areas of the state in the coming days.

