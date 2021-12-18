NHAI inks MoU with NCC to reuse plastic waste collected by cadets in building roads

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to reuse plastic waste, collected by the cadets during its latest campaign, for construction of roads across the country, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

NCC started a month-long Puneet Sagar Abhiyan on December 1 to clean the beaches.

According to the ministry, 3.4 lakh cadets from 127 coastal area NCC units have so far collected approximately six tons of plastic waste.

''The plastic wastes collected is planned to be handed over to NHAI which they can use in road construction,'' the ministry stated. The MoU between NCC and NHAI has been signed and exchanged on December 17 by NCC's Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and NHAI's Chief General Manager Sushil Kumar Mishra, it said.

The aim of the campaign is to propagate the message of 'importance of clean seashores/beaches' amongst the local population and future generations, it noted.

The NCC has also approached IITs and other premier institutes for their cooperation in recycling and gainful utilisation of the plastic wastes collected, it mentioned. ''IIT Kharagpur has already agreed to extend technical expertise. The NCC is also approaching NGOs that are involved in recycling of plastic wastes, one of which, Odisha Yuva Chetana Sangathhan, has already agreed to provide assistance,'' it noted.

