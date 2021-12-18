Left Menu

NHAI inks MoU with NCC to reuse plastic waste collected by cadets in building roads

The MoU between NCC and NHAI has been signed and exchanged on December 17 by NCCs Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and NHAIs Chief General Manager Sushil Kumar Mishra, it said.The aim of the campaign is to propagate the message of importance of clean seashoresbeaches amongst the local population and future generations, it noted.The NCC has also approached IITs and other premier institutes for their cooperation in recycling and gainful utilisation of the plastic wastes collected, it mentioned. IIT Kharagpur has already agreed to extend technical expertise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 19:03 IST
NHAI inks MoU with NCC to reuse plastic waste collected by cadets in building roads
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to reuse plastic waste, collected by the cadets during its latest campaign, for construction of roads across the country, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

NCC started a month-long Puneet Sagar Abhiyan on December 1 to clean the beaches.

According to the ministry, 3.4 lakh cadets from 127 coastal area NCC units have so far collected approximately six tons of plastic waste.

''The plastic wastes collected is planned to be handed over to NHAI which they can use in road construction,'' the ministry stated. The MoU between NCC and NHAI has been signed and exchanged on December 17 by NCC's Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and NHAI's Chief General Manager Sushil Kumar Mishra, it said.

The aim of the campaign is to propagate the message of 'importance of clean seashores/beaches' amongst the local population and future generations, it noted.

The NCC has also approached IITs and other premier institutes for their cooperation in recycling and gainful utilisation of the plastic wastes collected, it mentioned. ''IIT Kharagpur has already agreed to extend technical expertise. The NCC is also approaching NGOs that are involved in recycling of plastic wastes, one of which, Odisha Yuva Chetana Sangathhan, has already agreed to provide assistance,'' it noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021