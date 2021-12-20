Left Menu

Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208 -police

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 20-12-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 07:09 IST
The death toll in the Philippines after Typhoon Rai, the strongest storm to hit the country this year, slammed into central and southern provinces has risen to 208, the national police spokesperson said on Monday.

The number of casualties was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now.

