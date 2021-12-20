Philippine death toll from Typhoon Rai climbs to 208 -police
The death toll in the Philippines after Typhoon Rai, the strongest storm to hit the country this year, slammed into central and southern provinces has risen to 208, the national police spokesperson said on Monday.
The number of casualties was far higher than the 58 deaths recorded by the national disaster agency up to now.
